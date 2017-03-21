Police Need Help Locating Missing Ferguson Teen, Possibly Suicidal

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 17-year-old, possibly suicidal Ferguson girl.
Willow Lynn Canaday is African-American, 5’7″, 115 pounds, with purple hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an alien on the front, black jeans and black tennis shoes.
Willow was last seen in her home on Starlight Drive on Monday night about 8, and when her parents checked on her, she was gone.
Police say she has ADHD, is bipolar with depression and has a history of cutting herself. She may be suicidal and could have a pair of scissors.
If you see Willow, you are asked to call 911 or Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.