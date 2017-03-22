AUDIO: Matheny Says Martinez Will Start on Opening Day

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – There is a new top of the St. Louis Cardinals’ starting rotation for the first time since 2012. Carlos Martinez will be the Opening Day starter, manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday.

Mike Matheny: Carlos Martinez to start opening night…. Listen to @KMOX to hear his start today. Pregame at 11:55a #STLCards — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) March 22, 2017

Martinez makes his second start of spring training for the Cardinals, Wednesday at noon. He threw three shutout innings in his first appearance, walked one, and allowed only one hit. He was away from camp to represent the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic.

Martinez posted a 1.13 ERA in eight innings at the Classic. The Dominicans were ousted in the second stage of the WBC, and finished third in a pool with the US, Venezuela and Puerto Rico.



But for reference, in 2010 when he finished second in the CY Young Award race, his spring training ERA was just above six.

Matheny told both Wainwright and Martinez about his decision, Wednesday. He said Martinez was clearly excited, and complimented Wainwright on being a ‘consummate pro’ when taking the news.

Matheny on telling Wainwright that C. Martinez will start Opening Night: "It's nice having a conversation with somebody that just gets it." — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) March 22, 2017

Matheny says his conversation with Wainwright included an interesting story from the 35-year-old, who remembered how Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox and pitcher coach Leo Mazzone used to choose the Opening Day starter on a staff that included Hall of Fame pitchers Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux. The decision was made solely dependent on the total number of Cy Young votes each pitcher received in the previous season.

Wainwright will pitch the second game of the regular season, with the rest of the rotation still to be determined, Matheny says. Lance Lynn and Mike Leake will get the last two starts before the season begins, on March 30 and 31 against the Memphis Redbirds and Springfield Cardinals, respectively.

On Opening Day the Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2 at 7:15 p.m.

