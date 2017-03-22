Backers Support Jobs, Kids Clubs from New Soccer Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If city voters do approve the new soccer stadium, backers are promising great benefits for the region.
Michael Holmes of SLATE helps coordinate workforce development for the city.
“We’re not only talking about construction jobs, but we’re also talking about permanent and part-time jobs,” he says. “Careers could be made in the entertainment and the soccer business.”
Wendell Covington Jr., President of the Matthew Dickey’s Boys and Girls Club, says he likes the job training, and he likes the promise of soccer camps and soccer leagues for children in the city.
“We know what the research says, that when we engage more young people in physical activities it helps with the executive functions of the brain, which helps young people preform better in school,” he says.