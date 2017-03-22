Chaminade Alumni Jayson Tatum Declares for NBA Draft

Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:49 PM
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Jayson Tatum is leaving Duke after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Tatum’s expected decision Wednesday in a Twitter post. Team spokesman Cory Walton says Tatum plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return to his college team.

Tatum was second on the team in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3). He scored in double figures in all but three games, and scored at least 15 in his last six.

He’s the 10th Duke player to turn pro after his freshman year, and the eighth since 2011 a run that started with Kyrie Irving. The Blue Devils have had at least one one-and-done player on the roster in each of the past four seasons.

Tatum starred at Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He averaged 29.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a senior, leading the suburban St. Louis school to this year’s Class 5 state championship. Tatum scored 40 points in the title game, a mark he topped in six games as a senior.

