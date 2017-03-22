Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Kills Two

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two people are dead following a crash early this morning in south St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms a wrong way driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 when it collided with another vehicle.
There was one driver in each vehicle. Both are dead. It happened just after 3:00 this morning south of Reavis Barracks Road.
Highway Patrol tells says a portion of those northbound I-55 lanes are still closed as of 6:30 this morning. The hope is to get them re-opened within the hour.