Inconsistent Weather Taking a Toll on Businesses

March 22, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Businesses, Don Rogers, weather

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Spring is officially here, but that doesn’t mean the weather is going to be consistently nice and sunny.

Roger Wiggington, owner of Don Rodgers, says that ever changing weather leaves consumers cold.

“On these days where it’s warm, people are out shopping. The next day is 40 degrees, they’re not out shopping because they don’t know what to wear from day to day, so people are looking in their wardrobes, in their closets and saying – ‘well gee whiz, I don’t know what to buy, I don’t know what to wear because the weather’s so crazy,” he says.

The weather, along with uncertainty about the economy and government he says is leaving some consumers still deciding if they are ready to open their wallets and purses and spend.

“We’ve started to see a little bit of a pick up now in March. It’s going to remain to be seen if the customer is going to dig in to their wallets and pocket books and want to spend,” he says.

