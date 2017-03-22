Lengthy Kingshighway Bridge Project Wrapping Up

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Spring started this week, and the Kingshighway bridge south of Interstate 44 is still closed. Will it ever be finished?

It’s not on time, but it is on budget — and the new Kingshighway Bridge could be partially open in a few weeks.

“We believe that we should be able to get some traffic running over the bridge by the end of April of ’17,” says Richard Bradley, president of the city’s Board of Public Service, “and then be able to continue our work and wrap the project up by the end of the summer, actually … the end of July is the targeted completion date.”

The span was supposed to be finished by the end of 2016, but Bradley says there were a lot of unexpected hurdles, and most of the work being done can’t be seen from street level.

The project is being funded almost entirely through the federal government and Union Pacific Railroad — a federal grant paying for 80 percent of the $20 million project, with Union Pacific picking up the local match.

