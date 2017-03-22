Mayoral Candidate Andrew Jones Wants to Break Democratic Streak

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayoral Candidate Andrew Jones is hoping to break the chain of consecutive Democratic St. Louis mayors at nine.

With two weeks to go, Jones is getting out into the community to meet with voters directly, such as his forum at the Omega Center in north city Tuesday night.

After this weekend’s Metrolink shooting downtown, Jones talked about the biggest plank in his campaign platform, the fight against crime.

“Most of the violent crimes are committed by people in the narcotics gang, if you want to call it a gang, but we as St. Louis, a thriving metropolitan city, don’t have a narcotics division. Something’s amiss right there. We don’t have a vice division,” he says.

During a meeting in north city, Jones said too many corporate headquarters are slipping through the city’s fingers and heading for greener economic pastures.

“What I submit to everyone, humbly submit to anyone is that we are doing things totally backwards, we’re putting the cart in front of the horse, particularly when we talk about abatement, incentive programs. That’s old school, and I don’t even really believe it’s old school, it’s just misplaced school,” he says.

Democrat Lyda Krewson is still seen as the overwhelming favorite to succeed fellow Democrat Francis Slay as mayor, but Jones feels he’s gaining momentum fast.

“We’re certainly working hard. I know that when people listen to the message it resonates across party lines,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook