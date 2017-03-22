Missouri Woman Gets Illinois Prison Time in Son’s Death

Associated Press March 22, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: first degree murder, Jace Gillespie, sentencing, Wallisha Bland

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A Missouri woman has been ordered to spend a quarter century in Illinois prison for killing her infant son in 2012.

Twenty-four-year-old Wallisha Bland of St. Louis was sentenced this week in southwestern Illinois’ Madison County. That’s where she pleaded guilty in December to one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Jace Gillespie died at a hospital in October 2012 shortly after emergency responders found him unresponsive in an Alton apartment.

An autopsy showed that the baby died of a skull fracture, and authorities believe Bland threw the infant onto the floor.

She will be required to serve 100 percent of her 25-year term.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia