Parkway Central Hosts Public Forum on Heroin Addiction

Saying it’s too big a problem to ignore, the Parkway School District will host a session tonight on opioid and heroin addiction.

Ken McManus heads up the Alliance for Health Communities within the Parkway School District. He says they’re mainly hoping to offer support and information to parents in the district.

“Really it’s community members at large, but we’re primarily hoping to engage parents in terms of helping them understand what really happening,” he says.

McManus says it’s a mistake to think this isn’t happening here.

“This opiate, heroin nightmare is killing people. It kills people quickly, addictions form rapidly. That the heroin is now being spiked or cut with Fentanyl, that’s where so many of these deaths are now coming from,” he says.

The public forum gets underway at 6:30 tonight at Parkway Central High School.

Topics will include how to manage household medications and keep them out of the hands of children. Representatives from treatment organizations including the NCADA will be on hand to help those who might be experiencing problems or simply have questions.

A similar session last year drew more than 100 participants.