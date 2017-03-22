PHOTOS: Police Search for More Persons of Interest in MetroLink Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Homicide investigators are searching for these persons of interest in connection with the fatal MetroLink train shooting that happened earlier this week:
Subject 1 – Black male wearing a dark grey hooded jacket with a black skull cap underneath with white lettering and dark jeans.
Subject 2 – Black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light sweat pants.
Subject 3 – Black male wearing a black or navy Polo hooded jacket, with a black skull cap underneath and light sweat pants.
Subject 4 – Black male with a heavy build, wearing an army green puffy coat with a hood and medium dreadlocks.
Subject 5 – Black female wearing a white vest with a dark shirt underneath and bright blue pants.
Subject 6 – Black female wearing a black jacket with pink on the sleeves and black pants, with long braids.
Anyone who can identify these persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).