St. Louis Executives Volunteer with Meals on Wheels

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis executives, including ours here at CBS Radio, delivered Meals on Wheels to seniors yesterday morning. It’s an especially timely event.

This was planned before we learned about the president’s proposed budget, which does not restock some programs like Meals on Wheels. John Sondag, president of AT&T Missouri, has long been a supporter of the program.

“These are not just customers out there, but it’s also part of the community and our neighbors and friends,” he says.

Sondag, along with CBS Radio’s John Sheehan and other executives, used their company’s big wheels to deliver meals today. Sheehan says it’s not just about delivering meals.

“There are over 60,000 seniors in the St. Louis region that don’t have a meal every day so we’re trying to draw awareness today as well as raising funds, getting more volunteers,” he says.

Lisa Knoll, chief operating officer of the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging, reminds us that it’s more than delivering dinner.

“We’ve actually had instances where a volunteer has found somebody who is in a pretty dire situation when they deliver their meal, and that happens all too frequently,” she says.

She says they have gotten a mouthful from supporters and people concerned, lots of questions and concern. They suggest doing the old-fashioned thing – calling your legislators.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook