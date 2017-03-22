St. Louis Police: Crash Victim’s Body Went Unnoticed

Associated Press March 22, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: body found, Fatal accident, Gretchen Roberdes, negligence, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The husband of a woman whose body was found near a St. Louis freeway two days after a car crash is accusing police of negligence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a utility worker last Friday found the body of 40-year-old Gretchen Roberdes of St. Peters off of an interstate highway.

That was two days after emergency responders to a crash there found the car that had struck a guardrail on a ramp. Police say they looked but found no driver. Police later said Roberdes had been tossed out of the car on the opposite side of a ramp.

Roberdes’ husband, Ronnie Stubbs, says police “did a poor job” and never tried to contact him or his stepdaughter. He says he can’t understand how police missed the body.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

