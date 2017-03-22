Trenton Forster Hearing Today

CLAYTON, MO. (KMOX) – The man accused killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder has a hearing this morning.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the St. Louis County Court building in Clayton.
Trenton Forster is facing charges of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts armed criminal action.
Prosecutors say Forster gunned down Officer Blake Snyder early in the morning on October 6 after responding to a disturbance call.
Forster has pleaded not guilty.