Trenton Forster Hearing Today

March 22, 2017 9:07 AM
CLAYTON, MO. (KMOX) – The man accused killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder has a hearing this morning.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the St. Louis County Court building in Clayton.

Trenton Forster is facing charges of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Forster gunned down Officer Blake Snyder early in the morning on October 6 after responding to a disturbance call.

Forster has pleaded not guilty.

