A Few Things to Remember on National Puppy Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’ve been thinking about becoming a pet parent, today might be your day. It’s National Puppy Day! Here’s a few tips to keep in mind when searching for your new fur-ever friend.

An online puppy survey at NationalToday.com revealed some funny things, like 20 percent of Americans prefer a puppy over a date, one in three Americans believe puppies build character, and seven in ten dog owners say puppies help their emotional status.

But The Humane Society’s Anne McLaughlin reminds us of important things if you adopt a new friend.

“There’s all sorts of things to consider: What kind of dog is going to be a good fit for your family? A big dog, a little dog? They’re really cute and small when they’re puppies, but what are they going to grow up to be?” she says. “How much space do you have in your home, are there kids in your home that are going to be playing with this puppy? There are some breeds of dogs that are well known for being great with kids.”

Another important fact is time.

“How much time you’re able to devote to this puppy. Some dogs have tons of energy, some are laid back a little more so you really want to do some research before you say ‘hey, lets go get a puppy!’ and walk into your local shelter,” she says.

If you do adopt a puppy, make sure you have a bed, appropriate toys, treats and food. If you adopt from the Humane Society your new puppy will have many of those things, including current vaccines.

Another thought, maybe you don’t have the time for a puppy, so an adult dog, already trained, might be the answer. National Puppy Day aims to bring awareness to puppy mills, so remember, Adopt Don’t Shop!

