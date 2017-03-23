Ameren Illinois Offer Energy Assistance to Low-Income Customers

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il (KMOX) – Ameren Illinois and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department are hosting a customer assistance event on Tuesday, March 28 at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.
One-time energy assistance grants of up to $150 will be available to East St. Louis-area customers who meet low-income eligibility requirements. Limited funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers seeking an energy assistance grant should bring photo identification, a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill and proof of their household’s 30-day income.