Ill. Nonprofit Donates Computers to Students

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – There’s a new effort underway to get computers into the hands of more students in Illinois.
It’s a joint effort between the state’s Department of Central Management Services and the Computer Banc. Executive Director David Fowler says the state will give them old government computers and his organization will refurbish them.
“What is unique about what we build is that they also have a second hard drive in them that has content that allows them to work off-line. The idea is that schools can work online or off-line in the classroom, and the same thing is true with a student at home,” he says.
Over 140 computers have been sent to schools so far. Computer Banc is working on another 2000 that will be offered to schools and groups.