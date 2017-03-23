Larry Rice Speaks Out Against Prop 2

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Larry Rice is coming out against the soccer stadium on the April ballot. The downtown minister to the homeless and independent candidate for mayor says he’s against Proposition 2.

“I think it’s almost an addiction. People live in this ivory tower, have no connection with the ones that I see on a daily basis, that are struggling to pay the utility bills, struggling to pay their mortgages, struggling to exist in a city that’s talking about building a soccer stadium,” he says.

Supporters of Proposition 2 say using public money to help build a major league soccer stadium would create jobs and help bring more people downtown, but Rice disagrees.

“We’ve made this mistake with a football stadium, it’s brought no prosperity at all, our cities continue to go down. We’re going to see it with a soccer stadium, the rich are going to get richer, the poor are going to get poorer, somewhere along the line we have to say enough is enough!” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook