License of Pot-Friendly Illinois Doctor Placed on Probation

CHICAGO (AP) – An Illinois physician has reached an agreement with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation that limits his ability to make pot recommendations.

In 2015, Illinois regulators contended Dr. Bodo Schneider charged patients for pot recommendations at offices in southern Illinois and suburban Chicago without a legitimate doctor-patient relationship.

Schneider approved marijuana for hundreds of patients in the state’s program.

Under Thursday’s consent agreement Schneider’s physician and surgeon’s license is placed on probation for a minimum of three years.

Schneider is required to transfer patients currently prescribed medical cannabis and other Schedule II-V drugs to another health care provider. He is also barred from proscribing or authorizing such drugs to any patient of his for longer than twelve weeks.

Schedule II-V drugs, such as Demerol, OxyContin; morphine and medical marijuana, have a high potential for abuse.

