Local Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion

March 23, 2017 9:22 PM
BALLWIN, Mo (KMOX) – A local businessman pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion.

Mark Stewart,51, of Ballwin appeared before U.S. District Judge John Ross on charges that he skipped out on paying $380,000 in taxes over a four-year period starting in 2010.

Stewart was half-owner of two corporations: Cornerstone Communications and Systems Plus Telecom.

He wrote large dollar-amount checks to himself off those accounts without reporting it to the IRS.

Stewart faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.

