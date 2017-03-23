Local Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion

BALLWIN, Mo (KMOX) – A local businessman pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion.
Mark Stewart,51, of Ballwin appeared before U.S. District Judge John Ross on charges that he skipped out on paying $380,000 in taxes over a four-year period starting in 2010.
Stewart was half-owner of two corporations: Cornerstone Communications and Systems Plus Telecom.
He wrote large dollar-amount checks to himself off those accounts without reporting it to the IRS.
Stewart faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.