Man Faces Thirty Year Sentence for Student Loan Fraud

March 23, 2017 8:02 AM
MEMPHIS, TN (KMOX) – A ten count indictment returned against a 32-year-old former Hillsboro man for student loan fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, social security fraud, and identity theft.

Malachi Duncan a.k.a Demarcus Brewster was arrested by U.S. marshals in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this month. Prosecutors say he had enrolled at the University of Memphis under an assumed name. According to the indictment, Duncan enrolled at Jefferson College in Hillsboro using a co-conspirator’s name and fraudulently obtained federal financial aid, student housing, and on-campus employment.

If convicted, Duncan faces penalties of up to thirty years in prison and/or fines up to $1 million. His co-conspirator, Demarcus Brewster was sentenced to seven months for student loan fraud and ordered to pay restitution to the Department of Education.

