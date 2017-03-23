Mo. Auditor Tracks State Spending for the Public

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – She’s the state’s top financial watchdog, and she’s making it easier for Missourians to keep track of where their dollars are going.

For instance, State Auditor Nicole Galloway says by going to her website you can see that Missouri spent $26 Million dollars on Tuesday while taking $116 million into its coffers.

“About 70 percent of our state’s general revenue comes from individual income tax, that’s your money coming out of your paycheck,” she says. “I think it’s important to be transparent about it, and for citizens to understand where their money is going.”

According to Galloway, the state’s looking at a $500 Million dollar budget shortfall next year.

“The past two administrations had to cut about $300 million already from this year’s budget, so we are taking a deep dive and looking at, across state government, how did we get ourselves in this mess?” she says.

The website is broken down to show you where all those dollars went.

“Right now we have a summary, and we’re going to be adding details here in the next few weeks where you’ll be able to click on the links and be able to see how your money is being spent, ” she says.

The website is auditor.mo.gov.