Police Search for Suspect in North County Fatal Hit-and-Run

March 23, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Erick Kimani, fatal, hit and run, killed, vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are hoping to track down a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Erick Kimani,68, was killed when he was hit by a car at North Highway 67 and Mondoubleau Lane in north St. Louis County just after 8 p.m.

vehicle suspect Police Search for Suspect in North County Fatal Hit and Run

(Courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department)

County police have now released surveillance images of a 4-door passenger car, silver or gold in color, which fled the scene.

The car would have noticeable front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police or CrimeStoppers.

