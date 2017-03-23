St. Louis Jury Finds Woman Guilty of Poisoning Son

March 23, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Clayton, Crime, guilty, Hospital, illness, Munchausen syndrome, poison, proxy, Rachel Kinsella, son, St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis County jury finds a woman from western Missouri guilty of poisoning her 9-year-old son.

Rachel Kinsella,36, of Meadville Missouri reportedly brought her son to the hospital for treatments on a weekly basis.

Prosecutors say she was exhibiting signs of “Munchausen syndrome by proxy” – in effect seeking attention for her child’s illness, which she was responsible for.

The jury in Clayton deliberated an hour-and-a-half before handing down guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment.

The boy, who has since recovered from serious medical issues such as hallucinations and seizures caused by the drugs his mother was giving him, is now living with grandparents.

