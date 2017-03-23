Taylor Twellman, MLS Commissioner to Meet Fans at Ballpark Village Monday

ST. LOUIS, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 – Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will return to St. Louis on Monday, March 27, to meet with fans in a celebration of the city’s soccer history and discuss the opportunity for an MLS expansion club to St. Louis.



Related story: Problems Arise for Props 1 & 2 Ahead of April Election

Garber will be joined by members of the SC STL ownership group, numerous local soccer luminaries, civic leaders and many more for the downtown event at Ballpark Village. The rally will begin at 5:15 p.m. and be emceed by former U.S. National Team and New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman, who graduated from Saint Louis University High and today serves as the flagship soccer analyst on ESPN.

The first 500 supporters who check in at Ballpark Village ahead of the event that afternoon will receive a free MLS2STL scarf. MLS2STL has been the rally theme throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area behind the effort to pass Propositions 1 and 2 at the city polls on Tuesday, April 4, thereby making it possible for Major League Soccer to award the city an MLS expansion club.

‘Prop 2’, on the April 4th ballot would authorize the city to use proceeds from an increase of the ‘use tax’ for a public contribution to an MLS stadium next to Union Station.

Find the event information here.

The rally at Ballpark Village will be hosted by Saint Louis FC, which plays in the United Soccer League and will open its season later that week on Saturday, April 1, with a home match against Ottawa Fury FC.

Earlier this week, the City of St. Louis and the SC STL ownership group jointly announced an unprecedented agreement to invest millions of dollars in St. Louis children and their community as part of the proposed stadium ordinance, financing agreement and ballot measure on April 4. The agreement reinforces SC STL’s commitment to the City of St. Louis behind a minimum $255 million investment in the construction and maintenance of a multipurpose, 20,000-seat stadium located west of St. Louis Union Station in Downtown St. Louis that will serve as home to an MLS expansion team.

Beyond ownership of an MLS team, SC STL wishes to leverage and celebrate soccer’s rich history in the St. Louis region and use it as a catalyst to shape the future of the City’s youth and improve communities in disadvantaged circumstances.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook