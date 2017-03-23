Three Buildings Demolished This Morning for New MSD Project

March 23, 2017 7:14 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hundreds of abandoned and condemned buildings are set to be demolished in the city of St. Louis.

This is a $13.5 million program between Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District and the city of St. Louis. It aims to do two things.

The first benefits the environment. It will reduce runoff to minimize sewer overflows into the Mississippi River. The second benefits the city. It clears 50 acres of land to make development easier.

The project is being broken up into phases, and phase one begins today with the first three buildings being demolished.

It takes place at 9:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greer Avenue in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood.

