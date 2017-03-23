UMSL Faculty Members File Lawsuit Against Board of Curators

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some faculty members at the University of Missouri-St. Louis have filed a lawsuit against the school’s Board of Curators.
English Department instructor Michael Smith explained that they’re hoping to force the Board of Curators to walk back changes regarding union elections that were approved last fall.
He tells KMOX they’re being actively silenced by the school on important issues facing students, faculty and staff.
“For example, 2016 stated that the University Commission actually found that among UMSL full professors on 12-month contracts, women made on average $17,000 less per year than men,” Smith says.
As it stands now, anyone who is unable to attend a union election is counted as a “NO” vote.
The suit alleges that the Board of Curators is trying to stop faculty from being able to join together to make meaningful changes and improve conditions for themselves.