6 in Critical Condition, 1 Dead After Shooting in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are still on the scene in north city near Palm and Geraldine just south of Natural Bridge where seven people were shot.

The shooting left one victim dead and six are in serious to critical condition at an area hospital.

Police report that several people were hanging out in front of a home in north St. Louis when the suspect began to shoot at them. It is believed that there was no argument that prompted the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police say that an 8-year-old was shot in the face and is in critical and unstable condition. The other victims are between the ages of 17 and 40-years-old.

The person fatally shot was likely in their late teens to early 20’s.

Bullets were collected from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the police or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

