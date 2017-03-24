‘AT&T Fiber’ Expands Gigabit Internet Services

March 24, 2017 7:18 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Bigger, faster internet is coming to more corners of the St. Louis region.

“The entrepreneurial start up activity, obviously has a need for this type of speed. That has influenced our willingness to invest at the amount and levels that we have been,” says AT&T Missouri President John Sondag.

Sondag says the ‘AT&T Fiber’ service, which runs at gigabit speeds, is already available in parts of St. Louis City, St. Charles, University City, Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Maplewood, and they’re looking to expand even more. The speeds download a 90-minute H.D. movie in about 34 seconds, but are especially useful for business.

“Today we announced that we are expanding this to parts of Belleville, Illinois, Brentwood and Shrewsbury, and then we should have an announcement coming soon in the next couple months that we would be including Glendale, Overland and St. Ann,” Sondag says.

