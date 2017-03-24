Demolition Makes Way Through Neighborhood for NGA Site

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Like an eraser on a chalkboard, demolition crews are knocking down the empty homes in the path of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) project in north St. Louis.

Scraping a neighborhood flat to make way for NGA. pic.twitter.com/086aq7FKMG — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) March 24, 2017

Driving around the site, watching the buildings fall, the Reverend Tommy Harshley Jr. of the Greater Bible Way Church, says so it goes.

“Well none of us are going to live forever,” Harshley says. “We’re here one moment and we’re gone. We’re here and we pass away. New generations come along…it has always been that way.”

They're putting a fence around NGA site soon, so you can't drive through like the Omega Man. pic.twitter.com/yHRqgsvy5g — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) March 24, 2017

Michael Maul lives nearby in the 2200 block of St. Louis Avenue, next door to the home that was recently moved from the NGA site.

“In the process of moving a house onto the foundation, they caused damage to my house. They caused severe cracks in my walls,” Maul says.

Maul tells KMOX’s Kevin Killeen that the cost of the damages are $1,200.

The owner of Expert House Movers, John Matyko says he “plans to take care of it.” Meanwhile, some 30 houses and many tall trees remain to be knocked down to make way for the site.

Work crews are putting a perimeter fence around the project to close off all the streets.

