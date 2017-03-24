Family, Friends Gather to Pray at Vigil for Mac Payne

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Friends and relatives gathered near Busch Stadium to say prayers in the name of Mac Payne on Friday evening.

Mac Payne, 57, was the man who died after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet late Sunday on the Metrolink platform across from Busch Stadium.

Among those at the vigil was his stepson Lonny Lewis.

“He went out of his way a lot of times to do stuff for a lot of people and we’re still grieving,” Lewis says.

Lewis says an arrest in the case does little to ease their suffering. He adds that it is judicial justice – but says they can never get their loved one back.

Mourners release balloons in memory of Metrolink shooting victim. Blue and white were Mac Payne's favorite colors. pic.twitter.com/jL0Bfp6YAx — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 25, 2017

After reciting a prayer, mourners released blue and white balloons representing Mac Payne’s favorite colors.

The vigil comes on the same day city police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with Payne’s death.

