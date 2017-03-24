Healthcare Protesters Gather Today at Sen. Blunt’s Clayton Office

March 24, 2017 6:48 AM
healthcare, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

CLAYTON, MO. (KMOX) – If you’re going to be taking Hanley Road through Clayton this morning, you should expect to see another healthcare rally.

It will be one of five around Missouri urging Republican lawmakers to vote NO on the party’s healthcare reform proposal. This one will take place outside Senator Roy Blunt’s office at Bonhomme.

Organizers say they’re pleased that the GOP put off a vote on the plan until today, but they’re still concerned. They say while President Trump promised affordable, quality coverage to more people, this bill does the opposite…stripping coverage from millions including nearly a half-million Missourians.

The rally is scheduled to run from 8 until 9:30 this morning.

