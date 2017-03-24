Illinois Museum Debuts New Cardinals-Cubs Rivalry Exhibit

March 24, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Abraham Lincoln Museum, baseball, Chicago Cubs, Jersey, Rivalry, springfield ill, St. Louis Cardinals, Stan Musial

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Just in time to play ball, the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield is opening a new exhibit featuring the Cardinals rivalry with the Chicago Cubs.

Illinois State Historian Sam Wheeler says the items on display include a rare piece of history from “Stan the Man”…from when he returned to the Cardinals after serving in the Navy in World War Two.

“This is the jersey that he wore when he won the MVP and led the Cardinals to another world championship. It’s an amazing piece of St. Louis Cardinal history, but this jersey, when you think about that context, that’s a piece of American history right there,” he says.

The exhibit runs through the end of the year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia