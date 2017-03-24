Illinois Museum Debuts New Cardinals-Cubs Rivalry Exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Just in time to play ball, the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield is opening a new exhibit featuring the Cardinals rivalry with the Chicago Cubs.
Illinois State Historian Sam Wheeler says the items on display include a rare piece of history from “Stan the Man”…from when he returned to the Cardinals after serving in the Navy in World War Two.
“This is the jersey that he wore when he won the MVP and led the Cardinals to another world championship. It’s an amazing piece of St. Louis Cardinal history, but this jersey, when you think about that context, that’s a piece of American history right there,” he says.
The exhibit runs through the end of the year.