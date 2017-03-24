Loop Trolley Hits the Tracks This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a big milestone for that new Loop Trolley coming to University City this summer. If you’re in U.City this Sunday, you might hear the “clang, clang, clang” of a trolley.

Trolley 001 will take to the tracks, but not under its own power. Trucks will be used to push and pull the trolley car slowly down the tracks.

Loop developer Joe Edwards encourages people to come down and watch throughout the day if they so desire. Edwards says people should respect the fact that the trolley will be moving very slowly during this time.

“It will be pretty exciting to see this beautiful red and cream trolley car go up and down on the tracks,” Edwards says.

They will be testing the trolley for things like platform clearance, curbs, corners, and overhead wires.

Testing is set to begin before dawn and last several hours. While the public is encouraged to watch, they’re being told that parking in a non-parking spot could lead to getting towed.

The trolley starts operating for real this summer.

