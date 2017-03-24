Metrolink Says Turnstiles Are Too Expensive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is it too easy to sneak onto a Metrolink train without paying? That’s one of the questions being asked in the wake of Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man on the Busch Stadium station platform.

“I think we have to get serious about security in and on and around Metrolink,” says mayoral candidate Lyda Krewson.

Metro’s been asked about turnstiles and fences before, and their response has been that it would be too expensive. But the chorus is growing louder this time.

“Personally I think infrastructure changes would help that, meaning turnstiles,” Krewson says. “I have talked to Metrolink about those before, and I know that it is not cheap and it is not something that they have the money for, but I think that most cities that you go to, if you get on their train or their subway, you go through a turnstile.”

Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock also agrees on adding turnstiles and fencing around the stations.

“It would be immensely helpful, you know, now you have some skin in the game, you’ve paid to get on, you don’t want to get kicked off for even challenging someone or whatever. I think we can restore some law and order that way,” he says.

But Bi-State Development, which runs Metro, has long said that adding those ticket turnstiles would be too expensive. In a statement, Bi-State says “we are currently reviewing new techniques and technologies to change how passengers access the system.”

