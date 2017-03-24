Mizzou Football Adopts Clear Bag Rule

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMOX) – The SEC and Mizzou are following in the NFL’s footsteps starting this football season.
The only bags allowed inside Faurot Field will have to be clear and not exceed a certain size. That means purses larger than a clutch bag, backpacks, briefcases and fanny packs will not be allowed inside. Bags necessary for medical items are allowed, but you’ll have to go to a specific gate to have those bags properly inspected.
According to the MU Tigers website:
Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside SEC stadiums during football games; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:
Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″;
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar); and
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand.
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated specifically for this purpose.
For all regulations, visit mutigers.com