Nation’s Top HS Player Picks Mizzou

March 24, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Cuonzo Martin, Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Tigers, Mizzou basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr., rated as the nation’s top high school basketball prospect in his class by multiple recruiting services, says he plans to play for Missouri.

Porter tweeted his college selection Friday on his verified account, one day after Missouri announced that his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

Porter, a 6-foot-10 forward, initially chose Washington last year when Michael Porter Sr. was working as an assistant on Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar’s staff. Washington has since fired Romar and hired former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its new coach.

Washington officials confirmed Thursday that the school had released Porter Jr. from his letter of intent , freeing him to sign elsewhere.

Porter Sr. is joining the new Missouri staff headed by Cuonzo Martin, who was hired last week .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia