Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Nationals | HELP

Opponents Rally Against GOP Healthcare Plan

Brian Kelly @brpkelly March 24, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: ACA, Blunt, Clayton, GOP, healthcare, House of Representatives, ObamaCare

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX)-As the House of Representatives prepared to vote on the G.O.P. healthcare bill Friday, more than three-dozen demonstrators rallied against it outside Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt’s Clayton office.

“The A.C.A. (Affordable Care Act) certainly has some problems,” says Keith Henderson, “but the new law is worse.

“The new law covers fewer people. It costs more. It just doesn’t do as much of the good things as we need.”

Margaret Johnson says some changes should be made to the A.C.A, but they should have been done a long time ago. She contends that President Trump’s replacement is going to be a disaster. “People are going to lose healthcare. He wants to take out the minimum requirements, which I think is absurd, so insurance companies can sell policies that basically have no meaning at all, which they used to do and they can’t do anymore.”

Among those in the crowd was Dr. Ed Weisbart, who is Chairman of the Missouri chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program.

He argues that giving Medicare to everybody would be more affordable for the country, and save millions of lives. He says the G.O.P. plan does just the opposite. “It doesn’t do much to lower costs and it will probably kill tens of thousands of Americans.”

While Weisbart admits there are problems with the ACA, he says many of them are caused by those who are complaining about the most. “They say there’s not enough insurance companies playing in the marketplaces. Well, the same people that are raising their voices about that are the people who unfunded Obamacare’s intent to have ‘risk corridors’ for the insurance companies to make them more able to play in this field. They’re basically saying, ‘what are you doing putting your face in the way of my fist.'”

 

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia