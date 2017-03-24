Opponents Rally Against GOP Healthcare Plan

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX)-As the House of Representatives prepared to vote on the G.O.P. healthcare bill Friday, more than three-dozen demonstrators rallied against it outside Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt’s Clayton office.

“The A.C.A. (Affordable Care Act) certainly has some problems,” says Keith Henderson, “but the new law is worse.

“The new law covers fewer people. It costs more. It just doesn’t do as much of the good things as we need.”

Margaret Johnson says some changes should be made to the A.C.A, but they should have been done a long time ago. She contends that President Trump’s replacement is going to be a disaster. “People are going to lose healthcare. He wants to take out the minimum requirements, which I think is absurd, so insurance companies can sell policies that basically have no meaning at all, which they used to do and they can’t do anymore.”

Among those in the crowd was Dr. Ed Weisbart, who is Chairman of the Missouri chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program.

He argues that giving Medicare to everybody would be more affordable for the country, and save millions of lives. He says the G.O.P. plan does just the opposite. “It doesn’t do much to lower costs and it will probably kill tens of thousands of Americans.”

While Weisbart admits there are problems with the ACA, he says many of them are caused by those who are complaining about the most. “They say there’s not enough insurance companies playing in the marketplaces. Well, the same people that are raising their voices about that are the people who unfunded Obamacare’s intent to have ‘risk corridors’ for the insurance companies to make them more able to play in this field. They’re basically saying, ‘what are you doing putting your face in the way of my fist.'”

