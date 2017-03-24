Police: Beaten Man Arrives at Hospital with Mouth Glued Shut

Associated Press March 24, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Lt. Tad Peters, mouth glued shut, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Police say a man arrived at a Missouri hospital with his lips apparently glued together after coming under attack from several people in an ongoing dispute.

Lt. Tad Peters says the man showed up Thursday at a hospital the Springfield suffering from injuries consistent with having his mouth glued shut. Peters says the man had also been struck with some type of object.

Peters says no one has been arrested in the attack.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia