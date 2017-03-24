Senate Votes to Limit Internet Privacy

March 24, 2017 6:58 AM
security, Senate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Senate vote could affect what internet providers could do with your browsing habits – without your permission.

The rules from the Federal Communications Commission would have required internet providers including AT&T and Verizon to ask your permission before selling your browsing habits and other personal information. At the moment you can tell a broadband provider not to use your data, but opting out, as we all know, is often difficult to do.

The Senate voted yesterday to prevent those FCC protections. The measure now moves to the House, which will determine whether your internet company can sell your information to advertisers. Some lawmakers worry that passing the bill could leave consumers more vulnerable to hackers.

