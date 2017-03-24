Women Could Have Equal Pay by 2050

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The gender pay gap may be shrinking but at the current pace it will be decades before U.S. women earn equal pay for the same work done by men, according to a new study from The institute for Women’s Policy Research. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says women are on pace to achieve pay parity by the year 2050.
Florida is said to be the first state in the United States to eliminate the gender wage gap in 2038. The states of California, Maryland, Nevada and New York are projected to close their gender wage gaps by 2050.
On the other end of the spectrum, the wage gap will still exists in the 22nd century in North Dakota, Utah, Louisiana and Wyoming.