‘Hamilton’ and ‘Phantom’ Anchor Fox 2017-2018 Season

The most anticipated show to play St. Louis is recent history, “Hamilton: An American Musical”‘ is finally set to have a three week engagement at The Fox Theater.

Photo courtesy of Variety

“Hamilton” will be at The Fox April 3 to April 22, 2018. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but suffice it to say, they won’t be inexpensive. Currently seats in Chicago are selling for between $230 to $800, plus service fees. In San Francisco, ticket prices currently range from $197 to $868, plus service fees.

It is not out of the question to anticipate that “Hamilton” will be sold out in St. Louis before the show has its first performance. The Producers of “Hamilton” have announced they will have two touring companies of the show in North America.

Photo courtesy of Phantom National Tour

Another musical with a similar following, “Phantom of the Opera,” returns to The Fox May 9 to May 20, 2018.

Photo courtesy of The Fox

For all the information on the just announced 2017-2018 season at The Fox, click on the link below. The 14 show schedule is the most ambitious the Fox has had since it reopened in 1982.

