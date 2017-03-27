Ballpark Pass Delivers Tickets to Every Home Game Straight to Your Phone

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last week, we told you about the Cardinals’ Ballpark Pass program. It’s a monthly subscription that gets you into every home game, and it’s turning out to be pretty innovative in terms of sports business.

Cardinals director of ticket sales and marketing Martin Coco says there’s definitely no team in baseball that’s doing something like this, and they haven’t found anybody in pro sports.

A lot of people are comparing it to monthly subscription services like Netflix. Coco says they did market research and found millennials plan at the last minute, and often want to hang out in cool surroundings.

“It’s sort of like a cover charge if you were going to go hang out at a music venue or a bar or something like that, this is sort of the baseball equivalent of that,” he says.

Your phone will buzz each day there’s a home game, and there’s your ticket, all on the app, and Coco says that’s something new this year.

“Anyone who’s taken a flight that they’ve gotten their boarding pass on their phone, it’s very similar,” he says.

The idea is catching on, and Coco warns that ticket packages will sell out.