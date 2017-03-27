KMOX Sports Correspondent Wraps Up Spring Training Coverage

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – It was another day in Jupiter, Florida, another Cardinal victory with another stand-up triple, this time coming from Randal Grichuk. Grichuk tripled twice and Kolten Wong had a two-run triple. Overall, the Cardinals stole 6 bases in a 5-3 win over Miami.
Adam Wainwright pitched well against the Marlins, allowing three runs, one earned, in four innings.
I’m really enjoying the sights and atmosphere of spring training baseball with Cardinal Nation here. I spotted Willie McGee walking with a group of young players before the game and had to pinch myself.
My family and I have met some fans who live right next door to us in the St. Louis area and we are having a great time away from it all here in the Sunshine State!
I recommend any baseball fan to make the trip to see their team and organization and the work they do to prepare for a new season!