Lambert International Airport Could Go More International

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a common complaint that there isn’t much “international” at our international airport, but aviation industry consultant Michael Boyd says fasten your seat belts on that front.
“St. Louis is an opportunity for a carrier such as British Airways. It could be an opportunity also for an airline such as Air France and Lufthansa. It’s going to come,” he says.
New planes with higher fuel efficiencies are opening up new markets.
And to those who generally complain that they can’t get from here to there because Lambert doesn’t have the flights, Boyd says it’s all about location.
“Virtually anywhere you want to go in the U.S. today you can go non-stop from St. Louis, in terms of any big cities. You want to get to Albany, you’re not going to have non-stops,” he says.
Boyd says any move to privatize Lambert Airport likely wouldn’t have an effect on the number of flights from our town.