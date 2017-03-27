Local Law firm Files Multiple Cases Against Monsanto’s Roundup

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local law firm files hundreds of lawsuits against Monsanto Corporation, alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

Monsanto released a statement saying “We empathize with anyone facing cancer. We can also confidently say that glyphosate [the active ingredient in Roundup] is not the cause. This lawsuit has no merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously. Glyphosate is not a carcinogen. No regulatory agency in the world considers glyphosate a carcinogen.”

Some 700 cases have been filed against Monsanto by the Onder Law firm here. Attorney James Onder says the plaintiffs are mostly people in their 50’s with cancer they think they got from Roundup.

“Many are farmers, many are city or county workers that use weedkiller on a regular basis to kill weeds in the course of their job, others are homeowners that are just avid gardeners,” he says.

Onder says most have Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma or Multiple Myeloma. The trials, he says, will include evidence to show Monsanto knew of a possible cancer risk, but did not tell the public. He says it will also show Monsanto improperly influenced government regulators whose job was to decide if Roundup is a possible carcinogen.

