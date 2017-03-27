Local Tech Company Develops Facial Recognition Security System

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A company with an advanced facial recognition program right here in Saint Louis could change threats for businesses.

A 2014 Arch Grant winner, Blueline Technology’s CEO Paul Brauss says an algorithm is used to determine identity via facial recognition.

“This is a system that compliments any surveillance cameras that they already have as part of their security protocol. We are an add on to that security capability with a camera that’s dedicated to facial recognition,” he says.

Unlike most surveillance cameras that aim from high levels, Blueline is set up lower and can read faces.

“As a person walks in to a situation we can read that individual, determine if it’s been an approved or an unapproved individual or an unknown, characterized by some settings in the software, and based on that we can then actuate a door, so the door could allow entrance or the door could basically say ‘no, we’re not going to let you in,” he says.

Brauss says they can also do threat detection if someone has been flagged as a potential threat.

Faces can be registered very quickly. Brauss notes it’s a preventative device, not forensic, though video can always be recalled for investigative purposes. He says the system is affordable and Blueline focused on a modular approach so you can build it for an enterprise level.

