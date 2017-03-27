Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Astros | HELP

Missouri House Votes to Crackdown on Online Ticket Scalping

Associated Press March 27, 2017 6:21 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are trying to crack down on mass purchasing of concert and sports tickets for resale.

House members voted 121-29 Monday to pass a bill aimed at stopping the use of automated software that allows people to buy tickets to resell at a higher price.

People who sell or use such software would face up to $1,000 in fines or a misdemeanor for repeated offenses in a five-year period.

The bill still would allow people to resell tickets. It would require concert and sports venues to offer people the option to buy so-called transferrable tickets, meaning they could be resold if the buyer no longer can make it to the event.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

