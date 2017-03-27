MLS Commissioner: ‘Without Props 1 & 2 – There Is No Team’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner made his case in St. Louis on Monday for an MLS team.

Commissioner Don Garber said it’s no secret MLS is going through an ambitious expansion process. About 12 cities have submitted bids for the next four teams in the league, which would take the MLS to 28.

So why Saint Louis?

Garber says three things are needed: Great ownership, a terrific stadium, and a soccer town. He encourages everyone to think about where St. Louis is now and where it is going to be in the future.

“Cortex and lots of things happening with new companies and new energy coming in,” Garber says.”This is a community that we think would be even a bigger soccer city than it was over the many generations of support for the sport.”

He adds when MLS was first created, they wanted a team in St. Louis – but at the time they didn’t have the investors.

Garber says it all depends on the passage of Proposition One and Two next Tuesday – without it there’s no team.

