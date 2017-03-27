Mo. Man Pleads ‘Sleepwalking’ in Murder Trial

March 27, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: murder, shooting, sleepwalking, wife

FORSYTH, MO. (KMOX) – Authorities say a southern Missouri man told investigators he was either sleepwalking or dreaming when he fatally shot his sleeping ex-wife.

Seventy-three-year-old Eldon Ault Jr. is charged in Taney County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Deputies responded Friday to Ault’s mobile home near Forsyth, Missouri and found 73-year-old Deanna Merritt, Ault’s ex-wife dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Ault told authorities he sleeps with a loaded pistol under his pillow for protection, and that the sound of the gunshot woke him up. Ault reportedly said the victim planned to leave that morning to stay with another former husband.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia